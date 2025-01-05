Verstappen makes shock F1 WEAKNESS admission

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has made a shock admission regarding his weakness in Formula 1.

The Dutchman was deservedly crowned a four-time world champion in 2024, holding off the challenge of McLaren's Lando Norris to do so.

The reality of the situation was that Norris and his team made too many errors along the way, and at the same time, Verstappen was aggressive every opportunity he got.

With the Dutchman having had a sizeable lead early in the season, he could afford to drive this way.

Max Verstappen became a four-time world champion in 2024

Lando Norris finished runner-up in the drivers' championship

Max Verstappen offers F1 weakness verdict

At times, Verstappen simply looked unbeatable, prompting his title rival Norris to claim that he has no weaknesses after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where the Dutchman claimed his fourth title.

Now, in a recent interview with the official F1 website, those comments, and a bunch of other topics were put to the four-time champion.

Shockingly, Verstappen agreed he has no weaknesses, but says he would not reveal them even if he did.

"I don’t feel like I have any weaknesses – and I of course will never admit to it anyway!" Verstappen told the official F1 website.

“But I’m also very open-minded because I know I can always be better, but I also know it’s very hard.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen claims he has no weaknesses

"I know over a single weekend, people can have unbelievable performances, but it’s about how you can keep very good performance the whole year.

“That has to do with a lot of stuff. I don’t want to go into too much detail, as I’m of course giving away stuff.

"As a driver, you have to be on top of your game every single time. You need to find what works for you as every single driver is different in their approach, but you do have to understand what works for you.”

Heading into 2025, Verstappen will surely feel a strong contender for the drivers' championship once again providing he has a quick car underneath him.

The Dutchman and Red Bull will also be eyeing regaining the constructors' championship in 2025 having lost out last season to Norris, his team-mate Oscar Piastri and McLaren.

