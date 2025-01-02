Kelly Piquet reveals pregnancy update in heartwarming statement

Kelly Piquet has provided an update on her pregnancy in a heartwarming exchange with one of her fans on social media.

Last month, it was revealed that Piquet was pregnant with Formula 1 star Max Verstappen's child, with the Brazilian model sharing the exciting news on her Instagram page.

It came shortly after her partner was crowned F1 world champion for the fourth time in succession.

His triumph was arguably the greatest of his career, having been blighted by an uncharacteristic run of mid-season form which seriously threatened to derail his title bid.

But despite coming under severe pressure from McLaren star Lando Norris, the 27-year-old got back to his best in the closing weeks of the campaign to take the championship with two races to spare.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen are expecting their first child together

The couple have been busy enjoying their winter break

Piquet reveals pregnancy struggle

Verstappen will be driving alongside a new team-mate at Red Bull for the first time in four seasons in 2025, with Liam Lawson set to replace Sergio Perez at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

And with a baby on the way, it promises to be an exciting year both on and off the track for the Verstappen family.

Piquet and Verstappen have been enjoying some time away from under the F1 microscope this off-season, with the pair sharing a number of photos documenting what they've been up to during the winter break.

Piquet's latest post showed the model wearing sunglasses as she joked about her skiing abilities, prompting one fan to comment on her appearance.

The response read: "Not fair how pretty you are!! I’m currently pregnant in my first trimester and look like I'm dying, and here you are pregnant and glowing and looking absolutely stunning.

"What lipstick shade is that?! Help me feel pretty lol."

"My first trimester was rough," Piquet replied. "I’m entering third now! You got this. Iconic nude lip pencil and Armani beauty gloss!"

