Horner SNUBBED in official team announcement

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has received a big snub following an official team announcement.

Following the 2024 season, Sergio Perez decided to take a 'sabbatical' from Formula 1, dropping out of his full-time seat with the Red Bull team after a largely disappointing season.

Red Bull decided to replace the Mexican racer with Liam Lawson, despite the New Zealander only having taken part in 11 races in his short F1 career.

This meant a snub for Lawson's VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, despite his four full seasons at the junior team.

Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez in 2025

Yuki Tsunoda will have to settle for his old seat at VCARB

Horner's Honda snub

Following Lawson's promotion, Tsunoda will be partnered next season by another F1 rookie in Isack Hadjar, which will be the Japanese driver's fifth team-mate at the junior team.

F1 fans expressed much outrage at Red Bull's decision to promote Lawson instead of Tsunoda, while Horner admitted recently that Tsunoda may need to look elsewhere for an opportunity with a race-winning team.

Tsunoda had been the favourite for the move up to Red Bull, mainly because of the team's partnership with Honda, although that partnership will come to an end ahead of the 2026 season.

Honda will instead be supplying Aston Martin with power units, which has led to rumours that Tsunoda may join the Silverstone-based outfit, who have recently hired ex-Red Bull engineer Adrian Newey.

Now, it appears as though Honda have snubbed Horner in a recent post on social media, cropping a picture to cut the team principal out.

While thanking Perez for his services, Honda Racing posted a picture of Perez, Max Verstappen and president Koji Watanabe embracing next to the RB20.

However, the same picture on Honda's website also shows Horner on the end of the picture, but the Brit was missing from the post on their Instagram page following the news of Perez's departure and Lawson's promotion.

"Thank you for your words towards @schecoperez, and for removing Horner from the photo 👏🫶🏻," one user said, while another referenced some impressive Photoshop skills: "Crop game on point 😂".

