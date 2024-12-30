Hamilton Mercedes F1 NICKNAME revealed

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a Mercedes Formula 1 nickname in a recent video alongside team principal Toto Wolff.

The seven-time world champion may have competed in his final race with Mercedes, but Hamilton enjoyed a farewell tour with his team before he heads to Ferrari.

Hamilton has attended various events for Mercedes’ sponsors, whilst also paying tribute to the team back at the factory in Brackley.

As part of his goodbye to the team, Hamilton also took to the track in his previous race-winning cars, including the W05 from 2014, and has once again taken a trip down memory lane with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton will leave behind an incredible legacy at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton competed in his final race with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Hamilton and Wolff enjoy Mercedes tribute

In addition to these special tributes, Mercedes have also revealed that Hamilton received a tour around the factory in a YouTube video where he acknowledged his legacy with the team.

He was joined by Wolff as they considered the history of Mercedes, with the pair having won six drivers’ and eight constructors' titles together.

As the pair both looked at their 2017 car, Wolff reminded Hamilton of its nickname, with the pair labelling the car a ‘diva’.

Hamilton originally stated that it was Wolff who decided to give this car its nickname, as they reminisced on its temperamental qualities.

"Yeah, but you liked the notion of a diva. I wanted to call it differently. But then we settled on the more elegant way," Wolff said.

"Diva. Never wanted to do what we wanted it to do. Still a damn good car though," Hamilton admitted, referring to a 2017 season in which he won the title by claiming nine race victories.

