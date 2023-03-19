close global

F1 Twitter's best Saudi Arabian GP memes

F1 News

Fernando Alonso is a fan favourite on F1 Twitter and his penalties at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix disappointed many supporters, but entertained others.

After moving into first place on the opening lap, Alonso was penalised with a five-second penalty and then was awarded another penalty at the end of the race to strip him of a podium finish.

Max Verstappen's impressive comeback to finish second from 15th on the grid was not surprising for many, with him breezing past opponents at every opportunity.

Sergio Perez once again proved he is the king of street circuits, taking P1, leaving F1 Twitter to enjoy the battle between him and Verstappen for the fastest lap.

Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the Saudi Arabian GP:

