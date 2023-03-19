Ewan Gale

Fernando Alonso believes Max Verstappen will achieve a podium at 'minimum' despite starting 15th for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was favourite for pole position having dominated throughout practice but saw his qualifying curtailed by a driveshaft issue in Q2.

Two-time champion Verstappen is now faced with a huge task to scythe through the field around the tricky Jeddah Corniche street circuit, though the Dutchman won from the same position in Belgium last year.

"I think Max will come eventually in the race, they have this advantage," said Alonso, who starts second on the grid for Aston Martin.

"I don't know which race it was last year that he started last, so he changed the power unit and still finished P2 or even won the race.

"So, I think there is no doubt that he will be in the podium, probably, minimum."

Red Bull 'not the goal'

"So yeah, as I said, this is not our goal. You know, when we launched the car on February 13, I remember very well a conversation with Mike Krack, with Lance, with the senior management of the team, setting the goals for this year, and the goals were not fighting Red Bull for the win tomorrow.

"So let's keep it simple. Let's keep the feet on the ground, and don't make any mistakes, you know.

"Even if we are competitive we cannot leave these kinds of weekends that they are so good for us with no points, you know, that would be our biggest mistake. So whatever is available tomorrow, I'm sure we will take."

