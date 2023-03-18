Horner confirms Verstappen failure cause

Ewan Gale

Saturday 18 March 2023 20:20

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed Max Verstappen suffered a driveshaft issue during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The two-time champion was hot favourite for pole position after dominating the three practice sessions at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit but will start 15th after a mechanical issue forced Verstappen out of Q2.

Verstappen had claimed he was suffering with an engine issue having lost acceleration as he headed towards turn 13, but onboard audio suggested otherwise.

Asked if it was in fact the driveshaft that had let the Dutchman down, Horner told Sky Sports F1: "Yes, that is what it looks like at the moment.

"A great shame because that one lap he did in Q1 would have still put him fourth on the grid.

"But nevertheless, we have a quick race car and I am sure he will race quickly."

Verstappen's RB19 had been fitted with a new gearbox ahead of final practice after he had complained of issues with downshifts on Friday.

But Horner insisted: "There wasn't a concern.

"It was just part of our strategy of introducing parts into the pool."

Perez pole lap 'phenomenal'

Verstappen's issue and Red Bull's dominance allowed Sergio Perez the chance to pick up the pieces and secure a second career pole position.

The Mexican was also on pole in Jeddah last year and Horner said: "The lap from Checo, the first lap in Q3, that was phenomenal.

"To get his second pole, I am delighted for him."

