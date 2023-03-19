Alonso leads after lap one but suffers penalty pain

Sam Hall

Sunday 19 March 2023

Fernando Alonso secured the race lead into turn one from Sergio Perez but has been penalised for failing to follow the starting procedure.

The drama began before the start with Logan Sargeant reporting something that was not feeling right with his Williams as Perez led the field away on a high-speed formation lap.

As the opening tyre plans were revealed, the top six all showed medium tyres, with Hamilton on hards in P7. Charles Leclerc was on softs from P12 and Max Verstappen on mediums from P15.

Alonso made a flying start and jumped Perez on the run to the first corner, but this early lead will be negated by a penalty that was handed out shortly after the end of the lap.

Both McLarens also ended up in the pits after sustaining front wing damage.

Verstappen is up to P13 with Leclerc P9.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Lap One order

1. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

4. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

11. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

13. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

16. Alex Albon (Williams)

17. Lando Norris (McLaren)

18. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)



