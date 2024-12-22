Ricciardo given SHOCK F1 move verdict as 2025 grid re-shuffles - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo could have been crowned F1 world champion had it not been for one huge career error, according to one respected pundit.
2025 F1 grid re-shuffles as star AXED after official announcement
Red Bull have finally put Sergio Perez out of his misery, and following a busy week of driver changes the F1 grid is complete for 2025 - but that all leaves one driver incredibly short changed.
Red Bull have been awarded a surprise victory following an official Formula 1 verdict.
Perez F1 drive CONFIRMED by team boss
Details have emerged over Sergio Perez’s new F1 role after losing his Red Bull seat.
Hamilton crowned CHAMPION in stunning end to 2024
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has secured a stunning title win in 2024, despite a poor final season at Mercedes.
