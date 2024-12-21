Verstappen issues DEFIANT statement following FIA penalties

Max Verstappen has refused to back down amid criticism over a series of incidents in 2024 which prompted the FIA to dish out multiple punishments.

The Dutchman clinched his fourth consecutive Formula 1 world title last season, but it wasn't the procession many had anticipated following his blistering start to the campaign.

A mid-season slump in performance saw Verstappen go 10 races without a victory, a run which allowed McLaren's Lando Norris to emerge as a serious challenger to his throne.

But he managed to rediscover his best form in the final months of the year, eventually seeing off Norris with a couple of races to spare.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen competed for the 2024 drivers' title

The pair were involved in a number of fierce on-track battles throughout the year

Max Verstappen shrugs off critics

Earlier in the year, Verstappen was involved in several on-track battles with his close friend and rival, with the FIA handing out several 10-second penalties to the Red Bull star as a result of incidents in Austria and Mexico.

Speaking to Viaplay, the 27-year-old was reminded of comments made by McLaren CEO Zak Brown in Mexico which questioned his approach to racing.

He wasn't the only one to criticise Verstappen throughout the year, with many pundits and fans hitting out at the 63-time race winner for stretching the rules to breaking point. But he has now issued a defiant response.

"They don’t have the world champion mentality," he told Viaplay.

Max Verstappen fell foul of the FIA on several occasions in 2024

"I will always go to the limit to get the most out of every race and if I have to force it, then that’s just how it goes. Sometimes you have to cross a line. Well, I do.

On whether he had any regrets over edging Norris towards the wall in Mexico, he replied: "No, not at all in that race. I think I won points there.

"So like I said, I will always do everything to get the maximum result for a championship.

"And of course, sometimes you have to go to the limit or over the limit and not everyone understands that. Not everyone has that mentality."

