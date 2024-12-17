Ricciardo Red Bull future update revealed as Verstappen admits SHOCK driver transfer talks - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo Red Bull future update revealed as Verstappen admits SHOCK driver transfer talks - GPFans F1 Recap
A significant Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull update has emerged following rumours about a new Formula 1 offer.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen reveals SHOCK Mercedes transfer talks
Max Verstappen has revealed that he engaged in shock Mercedes transfer talks during the 2024 Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari boss hints at F1 driver RETURN after Hamilton exit
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that talks with Carlos Sainz about a possible future Ferrari return have taken place ahead of Lewis Hamilton's exit.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team set to make HISTORIC change in 2025
A Formula 1 team is set to make a historic change in 2025, according to reports from German media.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star in promising Red Bull driver lineup update as search takes fresh twist
A Formula 1 star who is rumoured to be in contention to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull has offered a promising evaluation of his chances, as the driver lineup saga takes a fresh twist.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo Red Bull future update revealed as Verstappen admits SHOCK driver transfer talks - GPFans F1 Recap
- 45 minutes ago
Red Bull star hints at SHOCK career change
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo Red Bull UPDATE emerges after F1 offer
- 2 hours ago
Champion makes Ferrari DEBUT in emotional Sainz farewell
- 3 hours ago
Wolff reveals EARLY Hamilton Mercedes exit talks
- Yesterday 19:54
Verstappen reveals SHOCK Mercedes transfer talks
- Yesterday 18:58