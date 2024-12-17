Ricciardo Red Bull future update revealed as Verstappen admits SHOCK driver transfer talks - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

A significant Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull update has emerged following rumours about a new Formula 1 offer.

Verstappen reveals SHOCK Mercedes transfer talks

Max Verstappen has revealed that he engaged in shock Mercedes transfer talks during the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Ferrari boss hints at F1 driver RETURN after Hamilton exit

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that talks with Carlos Sainz about a possible future Ferrari return have taken place ahead of Lewis Hamilton's exit.

F1 team set to make HISTORIC change in 2025

A Formula 1 team is set to make a historic change in 2025, according to reports from German media.

F1 star in promising Red Bull driver lineup update as search takes fresh twist

A Formula 1 star who is rumoured to be in contention to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull has offered a promising evaluation of his chances, as the driver lineup saga takes a fresh twist.

F1 Standings

