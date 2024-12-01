close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim

Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim

Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim

Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim

Max Verstappen has made a bizarre ‘bat’ claim in reference to his fourth world championship win.

The Dutchman’s fourth world title may be one of his hardest fought yet, with Verstappen having to contend with the decline in performance of his Red Bull alongside the resurgence of McLaren.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

READ MORE: FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix

Following a spectacular win in Miami, Lando Norris took the fight to Verstappen for the 2024 world title, with the Brit slowly chipping away at his lead throughout the season.

However, a spectacular win at the Brazilian GP awarded Verstappen a significant advantage heading into the Las Vegas GP, where he took his fourth world title.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have provided F1 fans with a thrilling 2024 season
Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Max Verstappen makes astonishing 2024 championship revelation

Despite his championship success, Verstappen has experienced plenty of lows during the 2024 season, particularly during the European races.

The champion let his frustrations bubble to the surface with a series of X-rated team radio messages at the Hungarian GP, and even crashed into former rival Lewis Hamilton on track.

Verstappen was further angered by the RB20’s performance at Monza, where he delivered a brutal rant and stated that the team had to change the car if Red Bull ever wanted to win again.

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen DEMOTION in SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix twist

Max Verstappen has delivered some downcast post-race interviews in 2024

Speaking to De Telegraaf following his fourth world title victory, Verstappen compared himself to a bat as he discussed the difficulties over the season.

"I’m also glad that it's almost over,” Verstappen said.

“Am I tired? Well, it's more that I live in the dark all the time. Last week in Las Vegas too. I won't say it's depressing, but I do need a little sunlight. Now I’m like a bat.”

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen NIGHTMARE as Red Bull star finishes last

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Miami Brazilian GP
FIA announce Verstappen DEMOTION in shock Qatar Grand Prix twist
Qatar Grand Prix

FIA announce Verstappen DEMOTION in shock Qatar Grand Prix twist

  • Yesterday 23:17
  • 1
Bizarre Verstappen haircut REVEALED after title success
F1 Social

Bizarre Verstappen haircut REVEALED after title success

  • November 29, 2024 22:55

Latest News

Qatar Grand Prix

Verstappen makes huge impact as F1 rivals CRASH at Qatar Grand Prix

  • Just now
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 28 minutes ago
F1 Off The Track

Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim

  • 1 hour ago
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail

  • 1 hour ago
Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar F1 weekend sees race CANCELLED after big crash

  • 2 hours ago
Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes star demands FIA punishment for F1 rival

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x