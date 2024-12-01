Verstappen makes bizarre bat claim

Max Verstappen has made a bizarre ‘bat’ claim in reference to his fourth world championship win.

The Dutchman’s fourth world title may be one of his hardest fought yet, with Verstappen having to contend with the decline in performance of his Red Bull alongside the resurgence of McLaren.

Following a spectacular win in Miami, Lando Norris took the fight to Verstappen for the 2024 world title, with the Brit slowly chipping away at his lead throughout the season.

However, a spectacular win at the Brazilian GP awarded Verstappen a significant advantage heading into the Las Vegas GP, where he took his fourth world title.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have provided F1 fans with a thrilling 2024 season

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Max Verstappen makes astonishing 2024 championship revelation

Despite his championship success, Verstappen has experienced plenty of lows during the 2024 season, particularly during the European races.

The champion let his frustrations bubble to the surface with a series of X-rated team radio messages at the Hungarian GP, and even crashed into former rival Lewis Hamilton on track.

Verstappen was further angered by the RB20’s performance at Monza, where he delivered a brutal rant and stated that the team had to change the car if Red Bull ever wanted to win again.

Max Verstappen has delivered some downcast post-race interviews in 2024

Speaking to De Telegraaf following his fourth world title victory, Verstappen compared himself to a bat as he discussed the difficulties over the season.

"I’m also glad that it's almost over,” Verstappen said.

“Am I tired? Well, it's more that I live in the dark all the time. Last week in Las Vegas too. I won't say it's depressing, but I do need a little sunlight. Now I’m like a bat.”

