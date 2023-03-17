Hamilton splits with key F1 aide as Brundle slates Ferrari blunders - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Friday 17 March 2023 23:30

Angela Cullen - physio, rock and chief confidante to seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - is moving on to take up a new role.

Brundle laments Ferrari's 'jaw-dropping, eye-rolling shocker'

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle has lamented the woeful reliability of Ferrari across the opening stages of the season.

Verstappen in command as traffic bedlam sparks Saudi Arabian GP qualifying fears

Red Bull's stronghold at the top of the F1 timesheets continued with Max Verstappen finishing fastest in second practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin boss Krack reveals Alonso 'infection'

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes Fernando Alonso is "infecting" the team with his energy and motivation for success in F1.

Prost reveals SENSATIONAL Schumacher Ferrari talks

Four-time F1 champion Alain Prost has revealed discussions took place over a sensational return to the sport and Ferrari to partner Michael Schumacher in the mid-1990s.