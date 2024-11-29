F1 Practice Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads to the Lusail International Circuit for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.

Heading into the penultimate round of the 2024 season, the drivers' championship may no longer be up for grabs after Max Verstappen sealed his fourth consecutive title at the Las Vegas GP, but the constructors' championship looks set to be hotly contested in the final two races.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as F1 star gets NEW seat for 2025

READ MORE: F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update

McLaren remain at the top of the standings, but Ferrari have gradually closed the gap with 24 points now separating them from their rivals. Meanwhile, Red Bull languish in third after a disappointing run of performances for Sergio Perez during the races in the Americas.

However, neither of the top three teams emerged victorious from Las Vegas, where Mercedes dominated the weekend with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton claiming a 1-2.

Mercedes will be aiming to continue that excellent run of form in Qatar not just in Sunday's grand prix, but also in Saturday's sprint.

Max Verstappen enters the Qatar Grand Prix as a four-time world champion

F1 Practice times - Qatar Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday, November 29) with FP1 at 4:30pm local time (AST), which will be the one and only practice session of the weekend.

Sprint Qualifying will follow at 8:30pm on Friday to set the grid for Saturday's race which gets underway at 5:00pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, November 29 2024

Local time (AST): 4:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 1:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30pm Friday

United States (EST): 8:30am Friday

United States (CST): 7:30am Friday

United States (PST): 5:30am Friday

Australia (AEDT): 12:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 9:30pm Friday

Australia (ACDT): 12:00am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 7:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 10:30pm Friday

Brazil (BRT): 10:30am Friday

South Africa (SAST): 3:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 3:30pm Friday

China (CST): 9:30pm Friday

India (IST): 9:00pm Friday

Singapore (SGT): 9:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 4:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 5:30pm Friday

Turkey (EEST): 4:30pm Friday



READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does practice work?

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

Related