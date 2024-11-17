close global

Ricciardo given 'best driver' verdict by Red Bull boss as F1 team announce NEW signing - GPFans F1 Recap

Christian Horner has made a Daniel Ricciardo ‘best driver’ claim as the Red Bull boss continues to assess his 2025 lineup.

F1 team announce NEW signing with official statement

Aston Martin have announced a new signing to the team in an official statement.

Ex-Red Bull F1 star sees race CANCELLED after bizarre crash

A former Formula 1 star has seen the race he was taking part in end prematurely after an unusual incident on track.

Las Vegas Grand Prix investigation yields SHOCK result

An internal review by the Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers has yielded a shock result.

McLaren star achieves HISTORIC race victory

A McLaren star achieved a historic race victory during a chaotic race in Macau.

Verstappen ISSUE addressed as Red Bull reveal team release - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen ISSUE addressed as Red Bull reveal team release - GPFans F1 Recap

  • November 16, 2024 23:57
Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo 'CONTROL' following team rivalry
Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo 'CONTROL' following team rivalry

  • November 16, 2024 21:59

Ricciardo given 'best driver' verdict by Red Bull boss as F1 team announce NEW signing - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 8 minutes ago
Axed F1 boss admits SHOCKING Drive to Survive truth

  • 1 hour ago
Horner makes Ricciardo 'best driver' claim as Red Bull assess 2025 lineup

  • 2 hours ago
Perez's father issues MAJOR update over son's F1 future

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull issue team TENSION concern following F1 snub

  • Yesterday 19:58
Hamilton receives HUGE Mercedes blow as end of season plans revealed

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Standings

