McLaren star achieves HISTORIC race victory

A McLaren star achieved a historic race victory during a chaotic race in Macau.

The 2024 season has presented significant highs for the driver lineup of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who have claimed five victories between them thus far.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes handed Hamilton blame as legend delivers emotional farewell

READ MORE: F1 star set for EARLY team switch in 2024

McLaren’s pace advantage over Red Bull has allowed Norris to challenge Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title, however the Brazilian GP may have ended the Brit’s hopes of a first world championship.

Verstappen’s stunning victory and a P6 finish from Norris, means that the two rivals are separated by 62 points in the drivers' standings, with only three races remaining.

The 2024 season has been a successful year on track for McLaren

Lando Norris kickstarted his championship campaign with a win in Miami

Ugo Ugochukwu achieves historic Macau GP victory

The team also has much to celebrate within their junior ranks after American McLaren F1 junior driver, Ugo Ugochukwu, achieved a historic victory at the Macau Grand Prix.

The Macau GP hosted the inaugural Formula Regional World Cup, with Ugochukwu emerging victorious after a chaotic race which saw five safety cars and a red flag.

Following a stunning performance on Saturday to claim pole position, the McLaren star led every lap of the race despite the chaos ensuing behind him.

Ugochukwu is the first American to win the Macau GP in over 40 years, with Bob Earl the last to achieve this accolade in 1981.

An illustrious list of drivers make up the Macau GP win list, with F1 champions such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna both victorious around the track.

Ugochukwu will be hoping to emulate these two motorsport legends and progress to F1 himself, with the American taking the next step on the feeder series ladder by racing in Formula 3 in 2025.

READ MORE: Red Bull reveal team release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related