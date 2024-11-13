close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Axed Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has once again teamed up with former team-mate Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss 'wants' SHOCK driver switch before 2025 season

A Formula 1 team boss 'wants' to axe a recent driver signing before the start of the 2025 season, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA hand down Red Bull verdict in illegality claim after HQ visit

The FIA has confirmed that an in-depth inspection at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes factory has allowed them to give an official verdict on Red Bull's controversial front bib adjusting device.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star's NEW racing venture revealed

A recently axed Formula 1 driver is set for a swift return to the track, after being handed the opportunity to impress behind the wheel once again.

➡️ READ MORE

Former Ferrari boss takes aim at Wolff for treatment of AXED star

An ex-Ferrari boss has taken a swipe at Formula 1 rival Toto Wolff over his treatment of an axed driver.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Daniel Ricciardo 2025 season Alpine F1
Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates
F1 Social

Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

  • 2 hours ago
IMMEDIATE exit causes Newey Aston Martin twist as F1 boss announces major CUTS - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

IMMEDIATE exit causes Newey Aston Martin twist as F1 boss announces major CUTS - GPFans F1 Recap

  • November 12, 2024 23:58

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo and Verstappen REUNITED as F1 team boss seeks SHOCK driver switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 22 minutes ago
F1 Social

F1 superstar in EMBARRASSING driving 'test' gaffe

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Ricciardo and Verstappen make stunning RETURN as team-mates

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

FIA and Norris MOCKED in Verstappen drive as F1 title rivalry heats up

  • 3 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL

  • Yesterday 19:58
F1 Championship Battle

Las Vegas GP PENALTY hinted for F1 star in title twist

  • Yesterday 18:59
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x