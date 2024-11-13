McLaren extend F1 deal as Norris celebrates major milestone

McLaren Formula 1 fans can show their support for star driver Lando Norris as an end-of-season deal continues.

The team’s star driver is still fighting to take home the first drivers’ championship title of his career, with a battle to the finish line in Abu Dhabi not entirely discounted.

The now 25-year-old will be celebrating his birthday today, with the official F1 store announcing they will be holding a sale of 25 per cent off 25 items for today only to celebrate the occasion, click here to shop official discounted merchandise.

Norris will hopefully be taking the chance to recuperate and enjoy the milestone before getting back out on track next weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The third and final US race on the 2024 calendar will kickstart the last triple-header of the year, just three races to go now until McLaren know if they have secured their first constructors' championship since 1998. With the title within touching distance, Norris will need all the support from his legions of fans as he looks to do the double and overtake title rival Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings as well.

McLaren are within touching distance of their first constructors' title since 1998

Lando Norris' debut win in F1 came at the Miami GP in May earlier this year

McLaren sale continues with Norris merch deals

Norris has been fighting hard to hunt down the Red Bull of Verstappen in the last quarter of the season especially, their battle at the US GP ending in a penalty nightmare for the British star and the battle in Mexico City handing Verstappen a double penalty that knocked Red Bull down to third in the constructors' championship behind the papaya outfit and Ferrari.

With just three races remaining and 86 points up for grabs, Norris will no doubt still hold hope that he can best Verstappen to achieve his maiden championship and deny the Dutchman a fourth consecutive title.

Now, the official McLaren store's perfectly timed sale also continues, providing McLaren fans with an ideal opportunity to secure some papaya merch, with up to 50 per cent off selected items on-site.

Lando Norris will be hoping for a late birthday gift with a win at the Las Vegas GP

There is something for everyone included in the sale, regardless of whether your favourite driver is Norris or his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

A fan favourite appears to have been the Unisex Core Driver items, with specific merch for both Norris and Piastri, their driver numbers displayed on t-shirts and hoodies made from a breathable fabric, both featuring splashes of the iconic McLaren orange.

If papaya isn’t your vibe, there is also a hoodie that features in the sale, available to purchase in a variety of colours aside from the classic McLaren shade, now up for grabs at a discounted price.

To rep your favourite papaya driver, click here to shop McLaren merch!

