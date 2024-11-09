Norris future thrown into DOUBT in astonishing X-rated rant

Huge doubts have been raised regarding Lando Norris' chances of ever becoming a Formula 1 champion.

The British star emerged as the only real threat to Max Verstappen in 2024 after upgrades to the McLaren early in the season propelled the papaya car to the very top of the order.

Norris claimed his first grand prix victory in Miami back in May, and has since gone on to add two more to his tally as the season has progressed, taking wins in the Netherlands and Singapore.

Despite this, the McLaren star's chances of taking the championship fight to the wire suffered a major blow in Sao Paulo last weekend, with the Brit falling from P1 to P6 at the Brazilian Grand Prix whilst rival Verstappen put in a stunning drive to go from P17 to P1.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have been in a title battle in 2024

Lando Norris suffered a nightmare race at the Brazilian GP

Major Lando Norris doubt raised

The results from the Brazilian GP now mean that Verstappen has a huge 62-point lead with just three rounds of the season remaining, and it feels inevitable that he will be crowned a four-time world champion, leaving Norris to look ahead to next season regarding his own championship ambitions.

However, whether or not the British star can win a world championship has been doubted by former Jordan F1 team chief Eddie Jordan.

"Lando hasn’t quite got there yet," Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast.

"He hasn’t got there on the start. He hasn’t got there on the pole position run to the corner. He has the speed, beyond any doubt, he’s got the speed. But there’s nothing in me that tells me that I’ve seen in Lando something that I saw what Max could do on Sunday. Nothing! Nothing!

"I’m sorry, it’s just not there."

Eddie Jordan has questioned Lando Norris' championship credentials

Jordan continued, claiming that Norris has a lot to learn and that he must address some of his flaws at the end of the season.

"Lando has to look at himself long and hard this winter into the mirror and say to himself: 'If I'm going to be a great world champion, I've got a lot to learn here'," he added.

"And 'I need to start replaying those videos about what it really is like to be hard, tough and victorious'.

"I'm sorry, at this moment in time, he hasn't got it."

