FIA steward claims favouritism against Hamilton

An FIA steward believes that Lewis Hamilton has fallen victim to favouritism amid a late season slump.

The seven-time world champion announced his departure from Mercedes to Ferrari earlier this year, however his final season at the team has been characterised by performance woes.

Aside from two wins at Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton has emerged from most race weekends frustrated with his results, particularly after the recent triple-header.

The Brit crashed out in Austin and finished a disappointing P10 in Brazil, complaining that the car had the 'worst ride it's ever had' in Sao Paulo.

Lewis Hamilton endured a nightmare triple-header

Has Lewis Hamilton's performance declined in 2024?

Hamilton’s results have led some to question his abilities, particularly as his team-mate George Russell has held the upper hand in recent races.

Moreover, the champion’s post-race interviews have portrayed a frustrated Hamilton, and his comments have left FIA steward and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert convinced that part of his downturn in performance can be explained by his Mercedes team looking ahead to F1 2025, when Russell will lead the team after the seven-time champion's departure.

"Lewis Hamilton can’t wait to get to Christmas, he says. It is very confusing. There are times when he shows his real raw speed and then it all vanishes," Herbert said to SafestBettingSites.co.uk.

Johnny Herbert has voiced his confusion over Lewis Hamilton's recent attitude

"How and why does that happen? That’s what I don’t understand. The car is a bit up and down like a yoyo anyway and George has similar issues.

"Lewis is coming to the end of his time at Mercedes and George is the future. And Antonelli is lined up for next season. They will be favouring George and a lot of the energy and input will be coming from him.

"They want to make him feel as positive as they can before next season when he is team leader. He is delivering too now."

