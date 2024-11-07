Red Bull F1 conduct SHOCK track test with world champion driver

Red Bull have conducted a shock Formula 1 track test with a multi-world champion.

The drive took place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the home of the F1 constructors' title holders, just days before Max Verstappen clinched a stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Starting from 17th on the grid, the Dutchman surged through the field, demonstrating his elite talent in testing conditions to clinch his first win since June.

With just three races remaining this season, the 27-year-old looks set to deliver a fourth straight drivers' championship having opened up a 62-point gap to his nearest challenger, Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen won the Brazilian GP last time out

World champion gets Red Bull F1 test

As it turns out, though, Verstappen is not the only multi-world champion to have driven in Red Bull F1 machinery of late.

Two-time world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera was given a shock test by the team last weekend, completing approximately 50 laps at the Red Bull Ring.

Eventually getting to drive an older Red Bull model, the Finn worked his way up to it after driving Formula 4 and Formula Renault 3.5 vehicles.

Speaking to Autosport after the drive, Rovanpera revealed: “It was a great day,"

"I got to drive three different Formula cars. I got quite a few laps in and, of course, the F1 was something I had been looking forward to for a long time, so it was really cool to finally get to drive it.

"The day went well, and I was left with very good feelings."

It's not the first time a rally star has piloted an F1 car, with 1995 champion Colin McCrae and nine-time title winner Sebastien Loeb also enjoying outings.

