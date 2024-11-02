Hamilton confronts F1 CEO with HUGE demand live on TV

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made his thoughts clear to Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali live on air amid the chaos of the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying delay.

Hamilton suffered a disappointing Saturday in Interlagos, only coming home in 11th in the sprint race following a poor sprint qualifying on Friday, before having to wait in the garages all afternoon with his team as the rain poured down.

Following several delays to the start time of qualifying, the FIA finally announced that it had been called off for the day, with it instead being expected to take place on Sunday morning.

It means that the drivers will have a busy schedule on Sunday, with a full qualifying session and the main race both taking place before close of play.

Brazilian GP qualifying was postponed on Saturday due to the rain

Stefano Domenicali is the chief executive of Formula 1

Hamilton airs wet tyre frustrations

Amid the frustrations and chaos within the F1 paddock on Saturday, F1 boss Domenicali provided an interview for UK TV, thanking the fans for their perseverance throughout the day in the hope of seeing some qualifying action.

However, Hamilton decided to interject in that interview, putting Domenicali on the spot with some demands surrounding the future of F1 at future wet races.

Hamilton appealed for better wet tyres, with the full wet tyres used at race weekends seemingly obsolete, as teams prefer to run intermediate tyres during rainy periods unless it's too wet, in which case sessions are usually called off.

"This is ridiculous, we should go out, I wanna go out," Hamilton proclaimed live on air with a smile on his face.

"If you give us better wet tyres with blankets, we'll be able to run in this. I'm putting you on the spot!"

While there might have been some truth to Hamilton's comments, the interaction was in good faith between the pair who ended with a laugh and a warm embrace.

