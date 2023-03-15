Hill predicts DRAMATIC F1 changes after Red Bull Bahrain domination

close global

Oliver Wilson

Former F1 champion Damon Hill believes things "could change dramatically" this season despite Red Bull's dominance at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen headed home Sergio Perez in a one-two for the constructors' champions, with next-closest challenger Fernando Alonso 38 seconds behind in third.

Ferrari and Mercedes were even further adrift with both teams experiencing different issues - the Scuderia losing Charles Leclerc to a power unit failure whilst Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled to find performance in the W14.

Asked what can be expected for the rest of the season after Red Bull's stunning start, Hill told GPFans: "The rest of them [will] try to catch up!"

"We only have one race to go on so far, so things could change dramatically."

Williams face 'tricky' journey

Hill's former team Williams got off to a promising start with a point courtesy of Alex Albon, with rookie Logan Sargeant not far behind in 12th.

On whether this could kick-start a journey back to the top of the sport, 1996 champion Hill explained: "James Vowles said it is going to take some time, but that's what it is about.

"F1 is about graft, hard work and about making steady progress - but you have got to make progress faster than the others, that is the tricky thing."

