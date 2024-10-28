Shock F1 star celebrates Mexican Grand Prix victory as FIA announce LATE DEMOTION - GPFans F1 Recap

A surprise F1 star celebrated victory at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star hit by late DEMOTION from FIA at Mexican Grand Prix

The FIA has announced that one Formula 1 star will start the Mexican Grand Prix from the pitlane after his team made unapproved changes to his car.

➡️ READ MORE

Chaos at Mexican Grand Prix as TWO drivers crash out

The 2024 Mexican Grand Prix got underway with a chaotic start in Mexico City that saw two cars crash out and the safety car deployed.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes chief Wolff drops cost cap BOMBSHELL at Mexican GP

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that the Silver Arrows are 'working on the limit' in their bid to stay within the cost cap.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief CALLS OUT McLaren boss over FIA investigation

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has delivered a targeted dig towards McLaren boss Zak Brown following controversy at the US GP last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related