Mercedes chief Wolff drops cost cap BOMBSHELL at Mexican GP

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that the Silver Arrows are 'working on the limit' in their bid to stay within the cost cap.

George Russell's crash at the Mexican Grand Prix has racked up more costs for Mercedes, something that has become a worrying habit for the F1 team.

Kimi Antonelli had a nasty crash during his maiden F1 outing at Monza, while Russell also found the barriers in Austin last weekend.

George Russell crashed out of Friday's practice in Mexico
Kimi Antonelli went into the barriers during his F1 debut in Monza

Lewis Hamilton also took a trip across the gravel that ended the seven-time F1 champion's race at the US GP after just three laps, with the Mercedes mechanics being put to work during the all Americas triple-header.

Toto Wolff: Mercedes on F1 cost cap 'limit'

Wolff has admitted that Russell's chassis needs to be repaired for next weekend's race in Brazil, raising concerns about the finances involved in replacing these parts as the team look to stay within the cost cap for the current season.

"It's hard to count," he told Sky Germany when asked about the new parts being fitted to the car in recent weeks.

Toto Wolff has admitted Mercedes are close to the cost cap limit

"We are all trying to stay within the cost cap. We had a serious accident with the Kimi in Monza. Then last week the second time with George and this weekend again.

"We have a new underbody for him for Brazil but we are working at the limit.

"The only thing we have agreed on is that we are not driving for the championship and that means it's not always about having the latest part on the car."

