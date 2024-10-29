Huge Perez future update issued by Mexican GP boss

A huge update over Sergio Perez’s future has been issued by the Mexican Grand Prix boss Alejandro Soberon.

The Red Bull star has not stood on the podium since the Chinese GP in April, with questions about his F1 future once again being raised.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull DEMOTION revealed as chief delivers driver lineup warning

READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance

His failure to maximise his car on race weekends has allowed not only McLaren to usurp Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, but now also allowed Ferrari to overtake the champions.

Perez has recently come under fire for his frequent Q1 exits, with his most recent occurring at his home race in Mexico, where speculation has once again gathered momentum that he could be axed from Red Bull.

Sergio Perez made a Q1 exit yet again in Mexico

Red Bull are at risk of finishing third in 2024

READ MORE: Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis

Will Red Bull sack Sergio Perez?

Undoubtedly having a home hero to cheer for has aided the success of the Mexican GP, which has led to concerns regarding its future without Perez on the grid.

However, Mexican GP director Soberon has discussed the future of the event, whilst also dropping a hint about Perez’s career in F1.

"What I can tell you is that the Formula 1 fandom in Mexico is very strong in general, and obviously Checo is a great enhancement for this,” he said to Autosport.

"But Mexicans are having Formula 1 very, very close in their heart."

"We have a much better show on the track today than what we had five years ago, so I think competition and quality of the spectacle is going to be enough to sustain the interest in the crowd.

WATCH: FIA to change F1 rules after Norris and Verstappen incident

Mexican GP boss remains confident of its future on the grid

"As the promoter of the race, we are very excited, trying to figure out a way to extend our contract, regardless of Checo.

"Everybody, of course, would love to have a local driver, because it's always better to have it.

“But there are very few races that have a local driver, and this year F1 in general has enjoyed sold-out crowds everywhere, and that's a reflection of the competition and the quality of the show that we've seen on the track."

F1 RESULTS: HUGE Verstappen penalties cause major title change

Related