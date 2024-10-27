Verstappen and Perez FUME as FIA announce NEW rule for Mexican GP weekend - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull's Formula 1 driver pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have not appeared best pleased at the reigning constructors' champions so far this weekend in Mexico City.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP

The FIA has announced a mandatory rule that will affect all 10 Formula 1 teams at the Mexican Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo hit with BRUTAL 'lack of talent' jibe from former colleague

Daniel Ricciardo's 'natural talent' in Formula 1 has been questioned by a former colleague following his departure from the sport earlier this season.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA statement confirms MAJOR McLaren change

A statement released by the FIA has confirmed a major change for McLaren at the Mexican Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from Mexican Grand Prix practice in the second session of the weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related