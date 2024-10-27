Verstappen and Perez FUME as FIA announce NEW rule for Mexican GP weekend - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull's Formula 1 driver pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have not appeared best pleased at the reigning constructors' champions so far this weekend in Mexico City.
FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP
The FIA has announced a mandatory rule that will affect all 10 Formula 1 teams at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Ricciardo hit with BRUTAL 'lack of talent' jibe from former colleague
Daniel Ricciardo's 'natural talent' in Formula 1 has been questioned by a former colleague following his departure from the sport earlier this season.
FIA statement confirms MAJOR McLaren change
A statement released by the FIA has confirmed a major change for McLaren at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from Mexican Grand Prix practice in the second session of the weekend.
