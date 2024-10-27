close global

Verstappen and Perez FUME as FIA announce NEW rule for Mexican GP weekend - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull's Formula 1 driver pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have not appeared best pleased at the reigning constructors' champions so far this weekend in Mexico City.

FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP

The FIA has announced a mandatory rule that will affect all 10 Formula 1 teams at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Ricciardo hit with BRUTAL 'lack of talent' jibe from former colleague

Daniel Ricciardo's 'natural talent' in Formula 1 has been questioned by a former colleague following his departure from the sport earlier this season.

FIA statement confirms MAJOR McLaren change

A statement released by the FIA has confirmed a major change for McLaren at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from Mexican Grand Prix practice in the second session of the weekend.

Verstappen dealt MAJOR blow as McLaren FIA complaint emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen dealt MAJOR blow as McLaren FIA complaint emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 02:42
Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 24, 2024 23:58

Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen DENIED pole as Red Bull lose out to title rivals

  • 1 hour ago
Mexican Grand Prix

RB star issues apology after red flag CRASH at Mexican GP

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen and Perez FUME as FIA announce NEW rule for Mexican GP weekend - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo hit with BRUTAL 'lack of talent' jibe from former colleague

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen and Perez FUME as Red Bull misery unfolds at Mexican GP

  • Yesterday 21:53
F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Verstappen as Red Bull star HUMILIATED

  • Yesterday 20:37
  • 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

