The 2024 Mexican Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, October 27) at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with the battles in both Formula 1 championships set to continue.

Last time out, Ferrari achieved a stunning one-two finish at the United States Grand Prix, putting the team firmly back into the conversation when it comes to the top end of the constructors' standings. The team will be hoping to capitalise on this further after Carlos Sainz's stunning pole lap on Saturday.

Elsewhere, in the drivers' championship, Max Verstappen extended his lead over Lando Norris in Austin, with the McLaren man now facing a 57-point deficit with just five grands prix to go.

As a result, Norris will be no doubt keen to start making up some ground - and quickly - starting today in Mexico City. The McLaren star will start P3, behind Verstappen in P2.

After a clock change overnight in the United Kingdom and large parts of Europe, here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the Mexican GP and when, wherever you are in the world!

The championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris is set to continue in Mexico

Mexican Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 27, 2024

The race in Mexico City kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, adjusting for clock changes in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe overnight.

Local time: 2pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 8pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 4pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 1pm Sunday

Australia (AEST): 6am Monday

Australia (AWST): 4am Monday

Australia (ACST): 6:30am Monday

Mexico (CST): 2pm Sunday

Japan (JST): 5am Monday

South Africa (SAST): 10pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 11pm Sunday

China (CST): 4am Monday

India (IST): 11:30pm Sunday

Brazil (BRT): 3pm Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 2am Monday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 9pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 10pm Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 9pm Sunday



How to watch the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



How does 2024 clock change affect F1 start time?

Whilst time zones in the United Kingdom and Europe saw a time change overnight, the same did not happen in Mexico City. As such, there could be some confusion ahead of Sunday's race with regard to the start time, but we've got you covered.

On Saturday, local time in Mexico City was seven hours behind the United Kingdom (BST), and eight hours behind Europe (CEST). However, with both the United Kingdom and countries that observe CEST in Europe shifting to GMT and CET respectively overnight, the time zone in Mexico has now moved closer.

Indeed, after the clock change, the United Kingdom (GMT) is now six hours ahead of Mexico City, whilst parts of Europe (CET) are now seven hours ahead.

This means that with a 2pm race start in Mexico City on Sunday, the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix will start at 8pm in the United Kingdom and 9pm in European nations observing CET.

