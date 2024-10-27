F1 Race Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Mexican Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, October 27) at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with the battles in both Formula 1 championships set to continue.
Last time out, Ferrari achieved a stunning one-two finish at the United States Grand Prix, putting the team firmly back into the conversation when it comes to the top end of the constructors' standings. The team will be hoping to capitalise on this further after Carlos Sainz's stunning pole lap on Saturday.
Elsewhere, in the drivers' championship, Max Verstappen extended his lead over Lando Norris in Austin, with the McLaren man now facing a 57-point deficit with just five grands prix to go.
As a result, Norris will be no doubt keen to start making up some ground - and quickly - starting today in Mexico City. The McLaren star will start P3, behind Verstappen in P2.
After a clock change overnight in the United Kingdom and large parts of Europe, here are all the details you need to know about how to watch the Mexican GP and when, wherever you are in the world!
Mexican Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 27, 2024
The race in Mexico City kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, adjusting for clock changes in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe overnight.
Local time: 2pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 9pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 8pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 4pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 1pm Sunday
Australia (AEST): 6am Monday
Australia (AWST): 4am Monday
Australia (ACST): 6:30am Monday
Mexico (CST): 2pm Sunday
Japan (JST): 5am Monday
South Africa (SAST): 10pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 11pm Sunday
China (CST): 4am Monday
India (IST): 11:30pm Sunday
Brazil (BRT): 3pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 2am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 9pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 10pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 9pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
How does 2024 clock change affect F1 start time?
Whilst time zones in the United Kingdom and Europe saw a time change overnight, the same did not happen in Mexico City. As such, there could be some confusion ahead of Sunday's race with regard to the start time, but we've got you covered.
On Saturday, local time in Mexico City was seven hours behind the United Kingdom (BST), and eight hours behind Europe (CEST). However, with both the United Kingdom and countries that observe CEST in Europe shifting to GMT and CET respectively overnight, the time zone in Mexico has now moved closer.
Indeed, after the clock change, the United Kingdom (GMT) is now six hours ahead of Mexico City, whilst parts of Europe (CET) are now seven hours ahead.
This means that with a 2pm race start in Mexico City on Sunday, the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix will start at 8pm in the United Kingdom and 9pm in European nations observing CET.
