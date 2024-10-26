Verstappen dealt MAJOR blow as McLaren FIA complaint emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has received a major blow to his Mexican Grand Prix weekend as two of his fellow F1 stars collided.
McLaren raise official FIA complaint following US GP controversy
McLaren Formula 1 team have raised a petition to the FIA after the action-packed conclusion to the US GP last time out saw star driver Lando Norris handed a five-second penalty.
F1 boss reveals Piastri Red Bull switch discussions
A Formula 1 boss has revealed that McLaren star Oscar Piastri is being considered for a Red Bull switch.
Ferrari star OUT at Mexican GP as drivers collide
Ferrari reserve driver Ollie Bearman crashed out of Mexican Grand Prix practice during his appearance with the Maranello-based team.
Mercedes face early setback as Mexican GP RED FLAGGED
The Mexican Grand Prix weekend faced some early disruption, as practice was red flagged in Mexico City, with some implications for one Mercedes driver.
