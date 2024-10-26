close global

Verstappen dealt MAJOR blow as McLaren FIA complaint emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has received a major blow to his Mexican Grand Prix weekend as two of his fellow F1 stars collided.

McLaren raise official FIA complaint following US GP controversy

McLaren Formula 1 team have raised a petition to the FIA after the action-packed conclusion to the US GP last time out saw star driver Lando Norris handed a five-second penalty.

F1 boss reveals Piastri Red Bull switch discussions

A Formula 1 boss has revealed that McLaren star Oscar Piastri is being considered for a Red Bull switch.

Ferrari star OUT at Mexican GP as drivers collide

Ferrari reserve driver Ollie Bearman crashed out of Mexican Grand Prix practice during his appearance with the Maranello-based team.

Mercedes face early setback as Mexican GP RED FLAGGED

The Mexican Grand Prix weekend faced some early disruption, as practice was red flagged in Mexico City, with some implications for one Mercedes driver.

Latest News

Mexican Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen despair deepens as Red Bull THRASHED by championship rivals

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen dealt MAJOR blow as McLaren FIA complaint emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Mexican Grand Prix

Verstappen RETIRES as Mexican GP concerns plague Red Bull

  • 2 hours ago
Mexican Grand Prix

Mercedes dealt ANOTHER blow after huge Mexican GP crash

  • 3 hours ago
Mexican Grand Prix

FIA announce verdict following Ferrari crash at Mexican GP

  • Yesterday 23:30
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 confirm MAJOR Mexican GP change

  • Yesterday 22:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024

F1 Standings

