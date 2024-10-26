Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?

Everything you need to know about Ted's Notebook during the 2024 F1 season.

There are five races remaining of the 2024 season as Lando Norris attempts to chase Max Verstappen for the world title.

In what has been a thrilling battle this year, Ted Kravitz's show has been a permanent fixture alongside each grand prix weekend to cover the dramatic fallout of the race.

The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by the pit-lane reporter, has featured in the F1 media for over a decade.

It started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website before evolving into a series of features and short videos on the BBC.

However, the show truly found its stride upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012. Transformed into a 30-minute live format, Ted's Notebook quickly became a fan favourite.

Whether dissecting technical stuff with a touch of humour or securing exclusive interviews with key figures in the paddock, the show always delivers.

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

Bad news for F1 fans! Kravitz confirmed in Austin that there will not be a Ted's Notebook for this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix. However, the wait won't be long as he will be back on screens next weekend for the 21st round in Brazil (November 1-3).

Interlagos will also host the fifth Sprint of the season, meaning we will get an extra dose of the hit Sky show.

You can usually watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as sometimes it might get cancelled.

