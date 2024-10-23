close global

Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap

Audi chief technical officer Mattia Binotto has provided a major update on his plans regarding who will complete the team's driver lineup.

Marko takes aim at Ricciardo with BRUTAL put down after F1 exit

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has taken a brutal dig at Daniel Ricciardo following the Australian's recent Formula 1 exit.

Kravitz and Wolff go toe-to-toe in feisty FIA paddock exchange

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has pointed an accusatory finger at the FIA following a controversial call made by the sport's governing body, declaring his rigid opinion in a standoff with Sky F1's Ted Kravitz.

Red Bull chief reveals VITAL criteria in driver switch debate

Red Bull's Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has revealed the specific criteria he expects to be met in order for the current driver lineup to avoid an immediate reshuffle.

McLaren boss Brown BLASTS Red Bull chief over Norris health claims

A Formula 1 team boss has hit out at comments made recently by a key Red Bull figure regarding mental health.

F1 Standings

