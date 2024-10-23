Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap
Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap
Audi chief technical officer Mattia Binotto has provided a major update on his plans regarding who will complete the team's driver lineup.
➡️ READ MORE
Marko takes aim at Ricciardo with BRUTAL put down after F1 exit
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has taken a brutal dig at Daniel Ricciardo following the Australian's recent Formula 1 exit.
➡️ READ MORE
Kravitz and Wolff go toe-to-toe in feisty FIA paddock exchange
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has pointed an accusatory finger at the FIA following a controversial call made by the sport's governing body, declaring his rigid opinion in a standoff with Sky F1's Ted Kravitz.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull chief reveals VITAL criteria in driver switch debate
Red Bull's Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has revealed the specific criteria he expects to be met in order for the current driver lineup to avoid an immediate reshuffle.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren boss Brown BLASTS Red Bull chief over Norris health claims
A Formula 1 team boss has hit out at comments made recently by a key Red Bull figure regarding mental health.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Kelly Piquet parties in Austin after SHOCK Max Verstappen podium
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Marko takes aim at Ricciardo with BRUTAL put down after F1 exit
- 3 hours ago
- 2
F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL
- Yesterday 20:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton team orders EXPOSED as Verstappen slams star treatment
- Yesterday 20:41
Kravitz and Wolff go toe-to-toe in feisty FIA paddock exchange
- Yesterday 19:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec