Hamilton and Russell out of control at US GP as FIA summon driver pair - GPFans F1 Recap

The Mercedes Formula 1 team have faced a worrying start to proceedings at the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin with both drivers struggling to keep their cars under control.

F1 team suffer DOUBLE BLOW as FIA issues summons for driver pair

An F1 team has suffered a double blow as the FIA have issued summons for a pair of drivers at the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen announces future BOMBSHELL amid FIA swearing row

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has issued a bombshell announcement about his plans to take on the future in his Formula 1 career.

FIA statement confirms MAJOR US GP changes

The FIA have released an official statement, confirming some major changes to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Former Red Bull director issues 'DUMB' defence in Horner discussion

A former Red Bull technical chief has come to the defence of Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing's embattled team principal, amidst mounting pressure on the Brit.

Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 17, 2024 23:55
Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo F1 exit BOOST emerges as Audi driver lineup bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 16, 2024 23:54

Hamilton and Russell out of control at US GP as FIA summon driver pair - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes PIPPED to pole as title race takes dramatic swing

  • 1 hour ago
US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying LIVE: Red Bull SNATCH pole from Mercedes at COTA

  • 2 hours ago
US Grand Prix

F1 team suffer DOUBLE BLOW as FIA issues summons for driver pair

  • 2 hours ago
F1 legend Brundle delivers Red Bull ‘CHEATING’ verdict over FIA investigation

  • 3 hours ago
United States GP

FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at US Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:42
