Martin Brundle wants to see "more" in Formula 1.

With the FIA allowing new teams to apply to become part of the F1 grid, Brundle is eager to see that happen and believes that a higher volume of drivers and teams will only serve to increase the standard of the spectacle will only increase.

Any new teams joining could become part of Formula 1 from as early as the 2025 season and the FIA will determine if any applicants are successful by the end of June.

"We could do with more cars, more stories, more drivers, more team principals, team personnel on the grid," said Brundle, speaking to the WTF1 Podcast.

"I think the show needs that to be even better."

Challenges F1 faces to bring in new teams

The aim is to find "one or more" new teams, which will need to be approved by the FIA and Liberty Media, F1’s commercial rights holder, to join the grid in 2025, 2026 or 2027.

Prospective candidates will be assessed on their technical ability and resources, their ability to raise and maintain the necessary funding to compete, and the team’s experience and human resources.

Then, there are other hurdles to get over, such as making it all work in a way financially for both the new teams joining the grid and the existing teams in F1.

There are also even more basic concerns to address, as Brundle points out.

The F1 pit lane in Qatar

"Logistically it's not that easy," he said. "Some pit lanes we go to, the thought of fitting another couple of teams in – it's not that easy.

"You've got to remember the the sheer logistics. It's very easy to go, 'Let's get 26 cars on the road' – yeah, where are you going to put them all?

"I can see the teams' point of view that, 'Woah, hang on – we've been here, we've invested, we've been here before cost cap, we've poured hundreds of millions into this,' or even billions if you're some of the manufacturers for their R&D.

"While Formula 1 is flying along as it is at the moment, you can't just come and join the party free of charge."

