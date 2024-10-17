Wolff delivers difficult verdict on future Hamilton relationship

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has offered an interesting verdict on the future relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.

Hamilton will make the switch to the Italian team for the 2025 season to compete alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time champion hopes to once again be in a position to challenge for the title after enduring a couple of years of frustration at Mercedes.

One of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history being paired with the most iconic and successful team on the grid caused much excitement when it was first announced back in February.

Toto Wolff thinks that Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are a perfect match

The Seven-time champion has fans excited for the 2025 season after announcing the move

Wolff thinks Hamilton will find a way

However, The 39-year-old has still had some critics in a season that currently sees him sitting sixth in the drivers' standings.

A poor season has been boosted by two stunning victories at the British and Belgian grands prix, and Hamilton has been pretty down about his own qualifying performances.

Former F1 world champion Alan Jones even suggested that his days of competing at the top are over.

But Wolff is anything but bitter, suggesting that the future Hamilton-Ferrari relationship will prosper despite the views of others.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, the Austrian claimed: "I think many people say that it's going to be really difficult.

"But I think if you say it's going to be really difficult, then often it's the opposite.

"Ferrari is a great team, great people, lots of emotion and passion and therefore it's pressure. But I believe they are going to find a way of working with each other."

