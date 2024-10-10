Horner branded ANNOYING as dramatic claim made

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been branded annoying by a former Formula 1 rival.

Horner has been in charge at the Milton Keynes-based outfit since 2005, winning six constructors' titles in that time.

The Brit has worked with some incredibly talented drivers, including four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and current world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has won three consecutive drivers' titles with Red Bull, and is well on his way to his fourth in 2024, with only Lando Norris able to stop his current dominance over the rest of the sport.

Christian Horner has been Red Bull team principal since 2005

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Horner labelled annoying by Steiner

Verstappen has been able to break multiple records in recent seasons, as Horner's Red Bull team have outperformed all of their rivals since new regulations came into the sport back in 2022.

However, Red Bull had to put up with eight consecutive seasons of Mercedes dominance before their current dominant period, with Lewis Hamilton becoming one of the sport's most successful drivers under the stewardship of Toto Wolff.

Now, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has had his say on who he feels was the most annoying victor out of the two arch enemies Horner and Wolff.

"Who was more annoying [when] on top? I would say Christian. It came with too much drama," the Italian told the Red Flags podcast.

"There was never really any drama with Toto - 'we are winning because we are the best.'"

