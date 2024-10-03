close global

Horner and Wolff SEPARATED at F1 team principals meeting

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been spotted unintentionally sitting at opposite ends of the table at a Formula 1 team principals meeting.

The two team bosses are known for their fierce rivalry on track, with Wolff and Horner's relationship being tested multiple times during the 2021 championship fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Never ones to shy away from the drama, Netflix show Drive to Survive frequently capture the pair squabbling in the docuseries, with their lines creating iconic moments for fans to use on social media.

Wolff and Horner’s heated argument from the 2023 series went viral on TikTok, as Horner drawling ‘if you have a problem change your f***ing car’ became unavoidable for F1 fans on the platform in subsequent weeks.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are fierce rivals
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought viciously for the world title in 2021

Wolff and Horner’s rivalry seeps into F1 meeting

The Red Bull and Mercedes team principals' rivalry recently resurfaced at the Singapore Grand Prix, when Horner claimed his team had their sights on George Russell for 2026.

In response to Horner’s comments, Wolff rubbished the claims and stated that his rival just liked to ‘stir things up’.

RB have added fuel to their feud by recently sharing a picture of all the F1 team principals sitting around the table at their base for the F1 Commission Meeting in Faenza.

The light-hearted post was captioned ‘Spot the Team Principal’, as eagle-eyed fans spotted that Wolff was sitting at the top of the table and as far away from Horner as possible, who could just about be spotted at the bottom.

"I love Toto and Christian are in different zipcodes," one fan commented keenly highlighting their rivalry.

Wolff was also seated near former Mercedes motorsport strategy director turned Williams team principal James Vowles, who was next to Andrea Stella, Fred Vasseur and future Audi chief Mattia Binotto.

Another fan remarked on this seating arrangement, claiming it was the "former, current and future team bosses of Carlos Sainz.

