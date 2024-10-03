Horner and Wolff SEPARATED at F1 team principals meeting
Horner and Wolff SEPARATED at F1 team principals meeting
Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been spotted unintentionally sitting at opposite ends of the table at a Formula 1 team principals meeting.
The two team bosses are known for their fierce rivalry on track, with Wolff and Horner's relationship being tested multiple times during the 2021 championship fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS
READ MORE: Horner outlines SHOCK Ricciardo career change
Never ones to shy away from the drama, Netflix show Drive to Survive frequently capture the pair squabbling in the docuseries, with their lines creating iconic moments for fans to use on social media.
Wolff and Horner’s heated argument from the 2023 series went viral on TikTok, as Horner drawling ‘if you have a problem change your f***ing car’ became unavoidable for F1 fans on the platform in subsequent weeks.
Wolff and Horner’s rivalry seeps into F1 meeting
The Red Bull and Mercedes team principals' rivalry recently resurfaced at the Singapore Grand Prix, when Horner claimed his team had their sights on George Russell for 2026.
In response to Horner’s comments, Wolff rubbished the claims and stated that his rival just liked to ‘stir things up’.
RB have added fuel to their feud by recently sharing a picture of all the F1 team principals sitting around the table at their base for the F1 Commission Meeting in Faenza.
The light-hearted post was captioned ‘Spot the Team Principal’, as eagle-eyed fans spotted that Wolff was sitting at the top of the table and as far away from Horner as possible, who could just about be spotted at the bottom.
READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
Spot the Team Principal 👀— Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) October 3, 2024
It was a pleasure to host everyone for the F1 Commission Meeting in Faenza yesterday 💙 pic.twitter.com/Nk8bfqo5s8
"I love Toto and Christian are in different zipcodes," one fan commented keenly highlighting their rivalry.
Wolff was also seated near former Mercedes motorsport strategy director turned Williams team principal James Vowles, who was next to Andrea Stella, Fred Vasseur and future Audi chief Mattia Binotto.
Another fan remarked on this seating arrangement, claiming it was the "former, current and future team bosses of Carlos Sainz.”
READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen EXIT talks emerge as Horner reveals career change for Red Bull star - GPFans F1 Recap
- 3 minutes ago
Horner and Wolff SEPARATED at F1 team principals meeting
- 1 hour ago
Horner outlines SHOCK Ricciardo career change
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen reveals talks with Horner over Red Bull exit
- 3 hours ago
FIA boss 'CONVICTED' after astonishing rant
- Yesterday 19:43
Hamilton EXCITED to start a family as F1 star issues major update
- Yesterday 18:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec