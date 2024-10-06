Geri Horner 'WON'T be tamed' in latest venture

Geri Horner has made a ‘won’t be tamed’ statement about her latest venture shared on social media.

Horner, best known by her fans as Ginger Spice, was part of 1990’s pop group sensation the Spice Girls, leaving the band in 1998 where she embarked on her solo career.

However, these days the 52-year-old is frequently seen in the F1 paddock alongside her husband and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

The pair announced their relationship in 2014 and were married the following year, with the couple now sharing a son Montagu ‘Monty’ Horner.

Geri and Christian Horner endure turbulent 2024

It has been a difficult year for the Horners, after the Red Bull boss was embroiled in controversy at the beginning of the 2024 season.

Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, and after an internal investigation was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Geri was spotted alongside her husband to support him during the media scrutiny at the beginning of the season, and have sine been seen together at events such as Goodwood Revival where they supported Monty in a race.

Recently the former Spice Girl has unveiled her latest collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an outdoor project which aims to get people connecting with nature and outdoors to aid their mental wellbeing.

In her latest social media post, Horner uploaded a video in collaboration with the organisation, celebrating the ocean that ‘won’t be tamed’.

“She is brave, wild, abundant. She is everything. She won’t be tamed. And she knows us. She is power, love, energy,” she wrote.

“Our life force. She, our ocean, needs us. And we need her. Together we rise. Together we are one.

“When we restore nature, nature restores us.”

