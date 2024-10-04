Geri Horner goes SOLO in stunning new venture

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, wife of Red Bull's Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner, has featured in a stunning new campaign.

Much speculation has surrounded the Horner family in 2024, with Red Bull boss Christian being accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour against a female colleague.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement

The Brit denied the allegations throughout and was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the wider Red Bull brand.

However, the tumultuous period coincided with much upheaval within the Red Bull team, with various key figures leaving and performances dipping for drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Throughout the unsettling period for the family, Geri Horner stood by her husband, and was present at various race weekends, providing a united front.

Geri Horner is married to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Geri and Christian were hand in hand in Bahrain earlier this season

READ MORE: Official document reveals COLOSSAL £84 million blow for F1 team

Geri Horner in important campaign

Now, Geri has collaborated with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on a stunning outdoor project which aims to get people connecting with nature and outdoors as a potential remedy for the stresses that life brings.

The 'Nature Restores Us portrait series' sees Horner explain how Priory Bay on the Isle of Wight is one of her favourite places to go.

"Nature has such a restorative power and getting outside for just 20 minutes can make the world of difference to how you feel, both physically and mentally," Horner told WWF.

"For me, a dip in the sea is the ultimate reset, especially if it's cold! It makes me feel alive and strong - and at the same time calm and at peace.

"Taking a walk next to the water or in nature has that same incredible positive effect on my wellbeing. I’m excited to be working with WWF on this campaign, I encourage everyone to find their own daily dose of nature."

Horner is one of a number of stars taking part in the portrait series including former Tennis star Andy Murray, musician Ellie Goulding and fitness coach Joe Wicks.

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet drops cryptic Verstappen future clue

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return

Related