Mercedes PASSIONATE in open-letter to fans as Verstappen ripped in Perez chart hit - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes has published a rousing open letter to its fans after the "hurt" of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
'Go f*** yourself Verstappen!' – Max SLAMMED by Mexican pop star behind Checo No 1 single
The Mexico singer behind a No 1 single in support of Sergio Perez has slammed world champion Max Verstappen in a sweary rant.
F1 champion Damon Hill wades into Gary Lineker Match of the Day spat
Former F1 champion and Sky Sports F1 pundit Damon Hill has described the Match of the Day spat between the BBC and Gary Lineker as "all a bit silly".
Verstappen warns against tampering with F1 qualifying ahead of trial
Max Verstappen has warned F1 against tampering with its tried and tested qualifying structure.
Audi: No 'concrete talks' with Schumacher over switch
Audi CEO Markus Duesmann has insisted there has been no contact with Mick Schumacher regarding the possibility of driving for the marque when it enters F1.