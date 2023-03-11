close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

US NL GB FR ES-MX
Mercedes PASSIONATE in open-letter to fans as Verstappen ripped in Perez chart hit - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes PASSIONATE in open-letter to fans as Verstappen ripped in Perez chart hit - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Mercedes PASSIONATE in open-letter to fans as Verstappen ripped in Perez chart hit - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes PASSIONATE in open-letter to fans as Verstappen ripped in Perez chart hit - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes has published a rousing open letter to its fans after the "hurt" of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

'Go f*** yourself Verstappen!' – Max SLAMMED by Mexican pop star behind Checo No 1 single

The Mexico singer behind a No 1 single in support of Sergio Perez has slammed world champion Max Verstappen in a sweary rant. Read more here...

F1 champion Damon Hill wades into Gary Lineker Match of the Day spat

Former F1 champion and Sky Sports F1 pundit Damon Hill has described the Match of the Day spat between the BBC and Gary Lineker as "all a bit silly". Read more here...

Verstappen warns against tampering with F1 qualifying ahead of trial

Max Verstappen has warned F1 against tampering with its tried and tested qualifying structure. Read more here...

Audi: No 'concrete talks' with Schumacher over switch

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann has insisted there has been no contact with Mick Schumacher regarding the possibility of driving for the marque when it enters F1. Read more here...

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x