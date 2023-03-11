Mercedes PASSIONATE in open-letter to fans as Verstappen ripped in Perez chart hit - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Saturday 11 March 2023 23:30

Mercedes has published a rousing open letter to its fans after the "hurt" of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

'Go f*** yourself Verstappen!' – Max SLAMMED by Mexican pop star behind Checo No 1 single

The Mexico singer behind a No 1 single in support of Sergio Perez has slammed world champion Max Verstappen in a sweary rant. Read more here...

F1 champion Damon Hill wades into Gary Lineker Match of the Day spat

Former F1 champion and Sky Sports F1 pundit Damon Hill has described the Match of the Day spat between the BBC and Gary Lineker as "all a bit silly". Read more here...

Verstappen warns against tampering with F1 qualifying ahead of trial

Max Verstappen has warned F1 against tampering with its tried and tested qualifying structure. Read more here...

Audi: No 'concrete talks' with Schumacher over switch