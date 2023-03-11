Audi: No 'concrete talks' with Schumacher over switch

Ewan Gale

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann has insisted there has been no contact with Mick Schumacher regarding the possibility of driving for the marque when it enters F1.

The Volkswagen Group brand will join the grid in 2026 when teaming up with Sauber.

The German manufacturer has previously underlined its wish to field a driver of the same nationality, with Mercedes reserve driver Schumacher apparently top of the list.

But speaking to Der Spiegel, Duesmann said: “We are currently talking to many decision-makers, drivers, team managers. There have been no concrete discussions with Mick Schumacher regarding a commitment.

“Of course, German drivers interest us as much as they interest the top of the parent company, but that is not a requirement for us.”

Audi won't make up the numbers

Audi is targeting becoming a leading team in F1 by its third season in the sport, with simply making the numbers off the table for the brand's hierarchy.

“We are not going into Formula 1 on a whim, we want to show what we can do,” added Duesmann.

“We have done everything possible to win in all the championships we have participated in. So far, we have always succeeded.

“The Olympic idea of just wanting to be there is not enough for us.”

