Ted Kravitz complains about 'personalities' void in F1

Matthew Karagich

Saturday 11 March 2023 09:04 - Updated: 10:53

The current crop of Formula 1 drivers is missing the personality presence the sport needs, according to TV pundit Ted Kravitz.

In Formula 1’s history, the category has been blessed with larger than life personalities who have been able to encapsulate the sport and that particular time period.

But, the 2023 grid itself doesn’t seem to have the same characters of previous seasons as Sky Sports F1 reporter Kravitz alluded to in his most recent episode of 'Ted’s Notebook'.

“I must say there are two notable exceptions to F1 in 2023,” said Kravitz.

“We do miss their presence and I’m talking about Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel. And you know what? I felt this on Thursday when we started and I feel it now, I just miss those guys. They were big personalities.”

“And yes, I know Daniel Ricciardo is a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing, he might be around, but they were big personalities.”

READ MORE: Button reveals Days of Thunder NASCAR inspiration ahead of debut

F1 characters through the ages...

The 1970s was infamous for the tale of two personalities with James Hunt being the party-going, extroverted character whilst Niki Lauda was calculated, meticulous and a futuristic look at how drivers would be down the line.

The 80s had Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, the 90s had Damon Hill and Michael Schumacher, and until recently we’ve been graced by the likes of Ricciardo and Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel pictured a few years ago

The Aussie is a multiple-time race winner and massive contributor to the popularity of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, whilst 4-time world champion Vettel’s more personable qualities made him a favourite of hardcore F1 fans and those not actively interested in the sport.

“If F1 is to continue its popularity,” Kravitz said. “Then some of these drivers need to step up and become and develop and be those big personalities to replace those guys that we’ve lost to the sport.

“I’m sure they will do, [it] always happens, always has happened in F1, but it’s just a sign of what a great draw Danny Ric and Seb were that we do feel that we miss them.”

READ MORE: F1 boasts $2.5bn revenue amid continued popularity boom