Hawk Tuah girl to get F1 seat in BIZARRE conspiracy theory

A bizarre conspiracy theory has taken the Formula 1 world by storm after a joke on X sparked speculation that internet meme celebrity Haliey Welch, known as the 'Hawk Tuah Girl' could land a seat on the F1 grid.

The rumour started when one user quipped: "Guess we know who’s in the second Sauber seat now," in response to Welch signing a deal with the streaming platform Kick.

The comment referred to Sauber’s official team name this season, which includes title sponsors Stake and Kick, branding the team as the 'Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.'

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are yet to score points for Sauber in 2024

Hawk Tuah x F1?

While the joke was clearly tongue-in-cheek, it quickly gained traction on social media, with fans speculating - albeit humorously - that Welch might join Nico Hülkenberg as Sauber’s second driver.

However, the reality is far less sensational. Sauber is set to be rebranded as Audi from 2026 as part of the German manufacturer’s highly anticipated entry into F1.

Certainly, the team will not be filling their second seat with the Talk Tuah podcast host, whose fame comes from viral internet memes rather than any involvement in motorsport.

Welch’s rise to fame began with a viral YouTube interview, which catapulted her to meme status across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

She later launched the Talk Tuah podcast, which has since become a cultural phenomenon, currently holding the top spot as the most popular podcast series on IMDb.

Her recent partnership with Kick will see her make an appearance at the DreamHack event in Atlanta, where she will host a meet-and-greet session for fans.

Despite the playful speculation, it is clear that the Hawk Tuah Girl will not be swapping her microphone for a steering wheel anytime soon.

As Sauber transitions into Audi’s hands, the team is expected to make serious moves in preparation for the 2025 season, with Valtteri Bottas currently the firm favourite for the seat.

