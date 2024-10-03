close global

Verstappen EXIT talks emerge as Horner reveals career change for Red Bull star - GPFans F1 Recap

Jos Verstappen has warned Christian Horner that he could be left without his star driver.

Horner outlines SHOCK Ricciardo career change

Christian Horner has revealed a shock career change for axed RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren star signs NEW deal for 2025

A McLaren star has signed a brand new deal for 2025 as the constructor's hunt for this year’s world title continues.

Aston Martin announce ‘RECORD-BREAKING’ new signing

Aston Martin have added more world-class talent to their ranks after announcing a new record-breaking signing.

Hamilton reveals team-mate issues in ‘ruthless’ admission

Lewis Hamilton has discussed his journey to becoming a 'team player', after previously experiencing problems with his Formula 1 colleagues.

