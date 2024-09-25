close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA unveils brand new partnership in official announcement

FIA unveils brand new partnership in official announcement

FIA unveils brand new partnership in official announcement

FIA unveils brand new partnership in official announcement

The FIA have officially announced a brand new partnership to help celebrate the 'golden era' of motorsport.

The FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) – the governing body for world motorsport – is a household name to ardent F1 fans.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce release of Newey FAVOURITE as Ricciardo replacement assessed

READ MORE: Ricciardo handed future BOOST as 'replacement' tipped for Red Bull move

They rubber stamp some of the biggest decisions in the sport and now they have announced a major new deal with one series in particular.

FIA reveal official new partnership

The FIA European Historic Rally Championship has announced an 'exciting' new partnership with FlexiFly, a specialist private aircraft hire company.

The FIA is the governing body for world motorsport
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The EHRC was set up as a nod to rallying's past, for iconic cars built prior to 1969 and homologated up to 1990.

The 2024 championship has three remaining rounds: Rally Elba Storico, Sanremo Rally Storico and Historic Acropolis Rally – with FlexiFly set to benefit from promotional opportunities through the brand new partnership.

FIA's Head of Circuit Racing and Historic, Stuart Murray, said: “The FIA European Historic Rally Championship is a fantastic celebration of some of the most amazing cars from motor sport’s golden eras, made possible by the incredible passion and dedication of the competitors who ensure that people can still enjoy the sights and sounds of classic rallying.

"In partnering with FlexiFly, the FIA EHRC further benefits from the support of a company whose loyalty and enthusiasm for the series and historic rallying in general knows no bounds.

"By formalising this agreement both parties can further capitalise on several communication opportunities that will only serve to strengthen the FIA EHRC and further widen its appeal.”

FlexiFly Founder Ernie Graham added: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the FIA European Historic Rally Championship, a series that celebrates the passion and heritage of motor sport across Europe.

"The championship has incredible potential, and we want to contribute towards its elevation to the next level."

FlexiFly has been a long-term supporter of EHRC, with James Potter – the provisional category 1 champion for 2024 – carrying the brand's identity with his Ford Escort Twin Cam.

READ MORE: Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future

Related

Red Bull F1 Daniel Ricciardo FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Verstappen's FIA controversy forces F1 rivals to unite
FIA

Verstappen's FIA controversy forces F1 rivals to unite

  • Today 08:27
Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future
Max Verstappen

Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future

  • Yesterday 08:27

Latest News

Daniel Ricciardo

F1 boss admits key role in Ricciardo demise

  • 35 minutes ago
FIA

FIA unveils brand new partnership in official announcement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce release of Newey FAVOURITE as Ricciardo replacement assessed

  • Today 14:11
F1 Features

Why SHOCK star should secure one of final seats in F1 driver transfer market

  • Today 12:57
Latest F1 News

Former F1 star edging closer to STUNNING return

  • Today 11:57
  • 1
F1 Superstars

Hamilton FURIOUS following key Mercedes decision

  • Today 10:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x