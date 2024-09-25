FIA unveils brand new partnership in official announcement
The FIA have officially announced a brand new partnership to help celebrate the 'golden era' of motorsport.
The FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) – the governing body for world motorsport – is a household name to ardent F1 fans.
They rubber stamp some of the biggest decisions in the sport and now they have announced a major new deal with one series in particular.
FIA reveal official new partnership
The FIA European Historic Rally Championship has announced an 'exciting' new partnership with FlexiFly, a specialist private aircraft hire company.
The EHRC was set up as a nod to rallying's past, for iconic cars built prior to 1969 and homologated up to 1990.
The 2024 championship has three remaining rounds: Rally Elba Storico, Sanremo Rally Storico and Historic Acropolis Rally – with FlexiFly set to benefit from promotional opportunities through the brand new partnership.
FIA's Head of Circuit Racing and Historic, Stuart Murray, said: “The FIA European Historic Rally Championship is a fantastic celebration of some of the most amazing cars from motor sport’s golden eras, made possible by the incredible passion and dedication of the competitors who ensure that people can still enjoy the sights and sounds of classic rallying.
"In partnering with FlexiFly, the FIA EHRC further benefits from the support of a company whose loyalty and enthusiasm for the series and historic rallying in general knows no bounds.
"By formalising this agreement both parties can further capitalise on several communication opportunities that will only serve to strengthen the FIA EHRC and further widen its appeal.”
Historic rally cars and great people: Rally Elba Storico is coming your way this weekend, for the round 7 of the FIA European Historic Rally Championship. #FIA #Flexifly pic.twitter.com/yuX5Ss7U3g— FIA (@fia) September 25, 2024
FlexiFly Founder Ernie Graham added: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the FIA European Historic Rally Championship, a series that celebrates the passion and heritage of motor sport across Europe.
"The championship has incredible potential, and we want to contribute towards its elevation to the next level."
FlexiFly has been a long-term supporter of EHRC, with James Potter – the provisional category 1 champion for 2024 – carrying the brand's identity with his Ford Escort Twin Cam.
