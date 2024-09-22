Ricciardo replacement opens up on F1 switch as RB star reveals update on future - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has opened up about the challenges of stepping back from racing after his successful stint with AlphaTauri, now rebranded as Visa Cash App RB, in Daniel Ricciardo's absence.
Ricciardo gives F1 future UPDATE as Red Bull axe looms
With his Formula 1 career seemingly drawing to a close, Daniel Ricciardo has issued an update on his future.
F1 Result: Verstappen CRUSHED as British star shines in Singapore
McLaren star Lando Norris battled heat, humidity and brushes with the walls to beat championship rival Max Verstappen under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Hamilton and Norris give SHOCK response after Verstappen FIA punishment
Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have delivered a shock response to Max Verstappen’s punishment from the FIA.
Mercedes BLASTED after causing Singapore Grand Prix confusion
Mercedes have been blasted by F1 fans on social media for causing confusion with their Singapore Grand Prix livery.
Latest News
Ricciardo replacement opens up on F1 switch as RB star reveals update on future - GPFans F1 Recap
- 17 minutes ago
Verstappen and Norris aim thinly-veiled FIA swipe in SWEARY exchange
- 1 hour ago
Lawson reveals F1 ‘waiting game’ ahead of Ricciardo RB switch
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo fights back TEARS in emotional Singapore GP reaction
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton F1 commitment CANCELLED as Mercedes release statement
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo gives F1 future UPDATE as Red Bull axe looms
- Yesterday 19:58
