Ricciardo gives F1 future UPDATE as Red Bull axe looms

With his Formula 1 career seemingly drawing to a close, Daniel Ricciardo has issued an update on his future.

Ricciardo has been the subject of rumours all season-long about his place within the Visa Cash App RB outfit, amid inconsistent performances and ever-fleeting flashes of his brilliant best.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo ends on a high to disrupt title race as Verstappen launches ANOTHER rant

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen CRUSHED as British star shines in Singapore

At the Singapore Grand Prix, it was rumoured that the Australian would be replaced after the weekend, with Liam Lawson jumping into his seat for the rest of the 2024 season.

As the weekend progressed, this looked to be more and more likely, with Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher confirming it would be Ricciardo's last race, and the team giving him somewhat of a send off once he had finished the race.

Daniel Ricciardo's time in F1 looks to be coming to an end

Daniel Ricciardo is likely to be replaced by Liam Lawson

Ricciardo set to be replaced

While no official confirmation has come as of yet, Ricciardo's increasingly downbeat attitude suggested to fans that he will not race again, at least not in the 2024 season.

After the race, the RB driver spoke to Sky Sports F1 about what may come next in his career, stating that he was 'proud' of what he has achieved in the sport through 13 years of association.

"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint," Ricciardo said.

"I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.

"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?'

"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud.

The Australian was also appreciative of supporters voting him driver of the day, as F1 fans learned of what could be his swansong in the pinnacle of motor racing.

"Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. That one today means a little something."

READ MORE: Hamilton FURIOUS as Mercedes error causes major setback

Related