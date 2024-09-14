F1 champion battles major DISTRACTION in Baku
F1 champion battles major DISTRACTION in Baku
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso faced an unexpected challenge at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after an unusual distraction interrupted his FP1 session on Friday at Baku.
The 43-year-old spent a whole lap trying to remove a stray plastic bag after it became lodged on the side of his car's halo. In his struggle to eliminate the object, Alonso let Yuki Tsunoda through, returning his attention to the issue which temporarily required his concentration mid-session.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned
Alonso, piloting his Aston Martin, initially struggled to locate the bag as it fluttered alongside his cockpit.
READ MORE: Ferrari star's crash prompts FIFTH red flag at chaotic Azerbaijan GP
Alonso deals with Baku obstacle
Despite the unusual distraction, the 43-year-old eventually managed to free the bag without pulling into the pits, displaying his experience around the circuit.
Whilst the incident was fairly harmless, the Spaniard was visibly hampered as he worked to remove the object.
The interruption may have contributed to his slower performance, as he finished the session 12th fastest, 1.199 seconds behind leader Charles Leclerc.
Aston Martin will be hoping to click into gear, if not this weekend at Baku then certainly ahead of the 2025 season, having confirmed earlier this week the monumental signing of design guru Adrian Newey.
READ MORE: McLaren driver 'close' to SHOCK move to F1 rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton gets HEATED in Mercedes seat complaint
- 36 minutes ago
F1 champion battles major DISTRACTION in Baku
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned
- Today 14:33
Hamilton playing 'SECOND FIDDLE' in damning Mercedes assessment
- 2 hours ago
Horner admits Red Bull 'CRISIS' as struggling team forced into drastic measure
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion slams 'PATHETIC' title challengers
- Today 15:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov