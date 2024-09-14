F1 champion battles major DISTRACTION in Baku

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso faced an unexpected challenge at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after an unusual distraction interrupted his FP1 session on Friday at Baku.

The 43-year-old spent a whole lap trying to remove a stray plastic bag after it became lodged on the side of his car's halo. In his struggle to eliminate the object, Alonso let Yuki Tsunoda through, returning his attention to the issue which temporarily required his concentration mid-session.

Alonso, piloting his Aston Martin, initially struggled to locate the bag as it fluttered alongside his cockpit.

Fernando Alonso is yet to score a podium in Baku after five attempts

Alonso deals with Baku obstacle

Despite the unusual distraction, the 43-year-old eventually managed to free the bag without pulling into the pits, displaying his experience around the circuit.

Whilst the incident was fairly harmless, the Spaniard was visibly hampered as he worked to remove the object.

The interruption may have contributed to his slower performance, as he finished the session 12th fastest, 1.199 seconds behind leader Charles Leclerc.

Aston Martin will be hoping to click into gear, if not this weekend at Baku then certainly ahead of the 2025 season, having confirmed earlier this week the monumental signing of design guru Adrian Newey.

