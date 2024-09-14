Here's how you can watch the highlights of qualifying at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Channel 4 today FOR FREE.

The streets of Baku will host round 17 of the 2024 season as the championship standings narrow with eight races remaining.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen THRASHED by Red Bull team-mate as title fight takes twist

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship with a 62-point gap over McLaren's Lando Norris. However, the Dutchman has gone through a recent slump, going six races without a victory.

Just eight points now separate McLaren from Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings; but can McLaren take the lead in Baku or will Red Bull emerge ahead of their rivals?

What time is F1 qualifying on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 provides highlights of every qualifying session throughout the season for free.

Highlights from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be aired today (Saturday, September 14) at 7:30pm UK time. Steve Jones will be joined by Mark Webber and Ariana Bravo for all of the action.

What time is F1 on Channel 4 tomorrow?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix race highlights will air tomorrow (Sunday, September 15) at 4:30pm UK time. Bringing you the action will be Steve Jones, Mark Webber, and Ariana Bravo.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related