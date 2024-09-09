Major Ricciardo announcement 'expected' as Verstappen hints at SHOCK team-mate talks - GPFans F1 Recap
A major announcement on Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future is expected to be made ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed he has discussed becoming team-mates with a fellow F1 champion.
Former F1 boss SLAMS Mercedes Hamilton replacement decision
Mercedes' decision to replace Lewis Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli has come in for criticism following the young Italian's crash on his F1 debut.
Horner responsible for Verstappen FEARS as Red Bull face 'critical situation'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is taking the heat amid Max Verstappen's growing concerns about the team's performance.
F1 champion claims McLaren's 'DNA' hurting team in Red Bull title fight
A former F1 champion has claimed that McLaren's DNA is hurting their chances of success this season.
