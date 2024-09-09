close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Major Ricciardo announcement 'expected' as Verstappen hints at SHOCK team-mate talks - GPFans F1 Recap

Major Ricciardo announcement 'expected' as Verstappen hints at SHOCK team-mate talks - GPFans F1 Recap

Major Ricciardo announcement 'expected' as Verstappen hints at SHOCK team-mate talks - GPFans F1 Recap

Major Ricciardo announcement 'expected' as Verstappen hints at SHOCK team-mate talks - GPFans F1 Recap

A major announcement on Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future is expected to be made ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed he has discussed becoming team-mates with a fellow F1 champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 boss SLAMS Mercedes Hamilton replacement decision

Mercedes' decision to replace Lewis Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli has come in for criticism following the young Italian's crash on his F1 debut.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner responsible for Verstappen FEARS as Red Bull face 'critical situation'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is taking the heat amid Max Verstappen's growing concerns about the team's performance.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion claims McLaren's 'DNA' hurting team in Red Bull title fight

A former F1 champion has claimed that McLaren's DNA is hurting their chances of success this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Fernando Alonso Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Major Ricciardo replacement announcement 'expected' BEFORE Azerbaijan GP
Daniel Ricciardo

Major Ricciardo replacement announcement 'expected' BEFORE Azerbaijan GP

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion
Max Verstappen

Verstappen reveals SHOCK team-mate talks with fellow F1 champion

  • Yesterday 17:57

Latest News

GP Fans Recap

Major Ricciardo announcement 'expected' as Verstappen hints at SHOCK team-mate talks - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 55 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Hamilton joins sporting SUPERSTAR at major event

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Major Ricciardo replacement announcement 'expected' BEFORE Azerbaijan GP

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Off the Track

Horner and Geri Halliwell proudly watch racing son in 'CUTEST race in the world'

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Speculation

Newey F1 dream BROKEN in latest 'what if?' moment

  • Yesterday 19:50
Ferrari

Former Hamilton boss makes WORRYING admission over title prospects

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x