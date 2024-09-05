Ricciardo in last chance future admission as SPLIT leads to major announcement - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has made a ‘last chance’ claim regarding his Formula 1 future, as pressure mounts on the Australian star.

Major F1 partnership announced after SPLIT with iconic team

Formula 1 have confirmed a new sponsorship deal for 2025 with a global brand that recently ended their long-term partnership with Ferrari.

Verstappen DISMISSED as F1 title favourite

Lando Norris has been named as the 'absolute favourite' for the drivers' title, despite the 62-point deficit to Max Verstappen with only eight races remaining.

F1 boss ‘excited’ for Newey signing after YEARS of talks

A Formula 1 team owner cannot hide his excitement over signing legend of the sport Adrian Newey, revealing that he has been talking to the British designer for years.

Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has casted doubt on Verstappen's chances of challenging for the championship this season.

